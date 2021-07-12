Credit Agricole S A Buys 9,117 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,279 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cree were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cree by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cree by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $2,708,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 353,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,966. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.72.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

