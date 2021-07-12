Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.62. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $607.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $285.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

