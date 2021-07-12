Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,162 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.82. The company had a trading volume of 204,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

