Credit Agricole S A Trims Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.53.

Shares of FRC traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,046. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $197.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

