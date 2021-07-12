Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.41% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESPR opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $543.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

