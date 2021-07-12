Credit Suisse AG Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

