Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,898 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.26.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

