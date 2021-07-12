Critical Analysis: Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) versus Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siebert Financial and Global Arena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $54.87 million 2.63 $2.97 million N/A N/A Global Arena $640,000.00 9.00 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Siebert Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 7.24% 11.27% 0.45% Global Arena -193.46% N/A -237.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Siebert Financial and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Siebert Financial beats Global Arena on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, and property and casualty insurance. The company serves customers through 18 branch offices in the United States and internationally. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. is based in New York, New York.

