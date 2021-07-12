Critical Comparison: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BCB Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 36.61%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BCB Bancorp pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 20.23% 11.52% 0.89% Finward Bancorp 25.70% 12.12% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.82 $20.86 million $1.14 11.76 Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.19 $16.60 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Fairfield, Hoboken, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, South Orange, River Edge, Rutherford, Union, and Woodbridge New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated through twenty-two locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

