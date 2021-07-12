CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.68

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.59, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 183,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,571,000 after buying an additional 403,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 89,532 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.