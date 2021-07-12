Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

