Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.37. Approximately 1,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Cutera alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.