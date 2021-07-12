CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Paul Francis Donohue Sells 193,847 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Paul Francis Donohue sold 193,847 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$32,953.99.

Shares of CVE:CWC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.18. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.80 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.19.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

