CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Paul Francis Donohue Sells 193,847 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Paul Francis Donohue sold 193,847 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$32,953.99.
Shares of CVE:CWC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.18. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.80 million and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.19.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.