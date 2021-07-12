DAFNA Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,004 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,215,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,650,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,461,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,950. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.