DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 157,841 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.83. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,372. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

