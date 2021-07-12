DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 473,318 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 762,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.92. 3,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,000. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGTC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

