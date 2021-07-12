DAFNA Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Galapagos comprises approximately 1.4% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Galapagos worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

GLPG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,556. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $214.36. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.80.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

