DAFNA Capital Management LLC Sells 15,206 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $30,367,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $972.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.