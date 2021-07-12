Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria Sells 299,400 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NYSE:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 299,400 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $28,517,850.00.
Datadog stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 82,723 shares.
About Datadog
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.