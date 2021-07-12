Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Equities research analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.74.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,828.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,443,044 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

