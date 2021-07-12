Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated at

started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $8,200,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496,031 shares in the company, valued at $40,515,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 489,291 shares of company stock valued at $42,443,044. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

