David E. Shaw Sells 299,027 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 299,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $23,339,057.35. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE SDGR traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.60. 5,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.