David Fisher Sells 4,445 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88.

On Monday, May 3rd, David Fisher sold 9,907 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $350,014.31.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.94. 170,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Enova International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enova International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

