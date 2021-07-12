David M. Carter Sells 2,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $66,150.00.

Shares of NYSE KTOS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.82. 533,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,053. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.