Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Buys 10,387 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $119.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

