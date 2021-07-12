Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Buys 11,062 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises 0.3% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,772,353 shares of company stock valued at $549,911,354. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.