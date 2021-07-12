Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,631 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,213,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

