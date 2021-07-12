Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Purchases 21,531 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.91. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,860. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

