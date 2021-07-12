Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

XEC stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. 3,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,724. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

