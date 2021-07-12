Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,468 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Groupon makes up about 0.5% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Groupon were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Groupon by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Groupon by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

NASDAQ GRPN traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $40.80. 1,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

