Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. 1,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,399. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.