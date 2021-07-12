Dawn E. Hudson Sells 5,750 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NYSE:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NYSE:NVDA) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00.

NVDA traded up $11.49 on Monday, hitting $813.50. 277,033 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.