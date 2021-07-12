Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stake Reduced by Miura Global Management LLC

Miura Global Management LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 4.4% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $24,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.34. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $188.81 and a 52-week high of $396.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.38.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

