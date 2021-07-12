DeFiner (FIN) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and $311,821.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00053689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00922915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005385 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.