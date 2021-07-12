Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 440.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,316 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 3.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

