Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

DLN has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,401.60 ($44.44).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,518.50 ($45.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,443.78. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

