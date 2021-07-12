Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reissued a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,401.60 ($44.44).

DLN opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,443.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

