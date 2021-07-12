Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $139.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.21.

KMB opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,133,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

