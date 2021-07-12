Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

