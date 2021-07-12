Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $95,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,178 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.08 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

