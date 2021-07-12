Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.43% of Stride worth $92,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stride by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stride by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

LRN opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.