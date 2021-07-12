Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $94.73 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.24% of John Bean Technologies worth $94,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $134.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

