Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $88,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.52 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

