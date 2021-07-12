Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.61% of Brixmor Property Group worth $96,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

BRX stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $968,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

