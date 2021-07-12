dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Holdings Trimmed by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lowered its position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.73% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $5,821,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,885,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $8,474,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DMYI shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DMYI opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

