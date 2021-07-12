DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $298.43 and last traded at $294.49, with a volume of 19174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.02.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.67, a PEG ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

