Dogecoin Trading Down 9.5% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $27.68 billion and approximately $846.79 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00406923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,398,548,260 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

