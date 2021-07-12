Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 96,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.17. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,475. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.