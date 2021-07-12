DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of DSL stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $18.55.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
