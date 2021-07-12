DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,926,138.24 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82.

Shares of NYSE DKNG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.16. 4,971,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,304,308. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

